Patriots Vs. Dolphins Live: Updates, Analysis From Week 14 Matchup In Miami

8 a.m. ET: Good morning from Hard Rock Stadium, where the New England Patriots are preparing to take on the Miami Dolphins in their annual visit to South Florida.

The Patriots’ struggles in Miami are well-documented, with quarterback Tom Brady boasting a career record below .500 (7-9) in the Dolphins’ home stadium. The rivalry’s home-road splits have been particularly lopsided in recent years, with the Pats going 6-0 in home games against the Dolphins — including a 38-7 rout earlier this season — and 1-4 in road contests since 2012.

The Dolphins have been a difficult team to beat in their own building regardless of opponent this season, going 5-1 at home and 1-5 on the road through the first 13 weeks of the season.

Star cornerback Xavien Howard has been ruled out for Miami with a knee injury, and former Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola is listed as questionable with an ankle ailment.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore (ankle) is listed as questionable for New England. Tight end Dwayne Allen will miss his third consecutive game with a knee injury.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. Be sure to check back throughout the morning for full pregame coverage, and tune into our live “Patriots Pregame Chat” at 11 a.m. on NESN.com and NESN’s Facebook page.

