Patriots Vs. Dolphins Preview: NESN ‘Pregame Chat’ Breaks Down Week 14 Matchup

The New England Patriots are set to square off with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

The 9-3 Patriots are looking to secure yet another AFC East title, while the 6-6 Dolphins are looking to stay in contention for an AFC wild card spot. New England unquestionably is more talented, but Tom Brady and Co. always seem to have issues when they visit South Beach.

Will the Patriots finally conquer their Miami demons? We’ll find out soon enough.

We’ve got you covered for this intriguing Week 14 matchup, with former New England linebacker and three-time Super Bowl champion Matt Chatham joining NESN.com’s Courtney Cox to preview Pats-Dolphins in our “Pregame Chat” show.

The show airs live on Facebook at 10:30 a.m. ET, and you can check it out in the video player above.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports