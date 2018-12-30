Patriots Vs. Jets Preview: NESN ‘Pregame Chat’ Breaks Down Week 17 Matchup

The New England Patriots will wrap up their regular season Sunday when they take on the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium.

The 10-5 Patriots are looking to secure the AFC’s No. 2 seed, while the 4-11 Jets are playing out the string in another lost season. New England still could capture the top seed in the AFC, but it would need both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers to lose.

Will the Patriots enter the playoffs on a high note? We’ll find out soon enough.

We’ve got you covered for this intriguing Week 17 matchup, with former New England linebacker and three-time Super Bowl champion Matt Chatham joining NESN.com’s Zack Cox and Doug Kyed to preview Pats-Jets in our “Pregame Chat” show, presented by Mimecast.

The show airs live on Facebook at 10:30 a.m. ET, and you can check it out in the video player above.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images