Patriots Vs. Steelers Preview: NESN ‘Pregame Chat’ Breaks Down Week 15 Matchup

The New England Patriots are set to battle the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Heinz Field.

Both teams are coming off head-scratching losses and need to rebound in Week 15. The 9-4 Patriots suffered a last-second loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 14, while the 7-5-1 Steelers were upset by the lowly Oakland Raiders.

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick have owned the Steelers during their reign, but will their dominance continue Sunday?

We’ve got you covered for this intriguing Week 15 matchup, with former New England linebacker and three-time Super Bowl champion Matt Chatham joining NESN.com’s Courtney Cox to preview Pats-Steelers in our “Pregame Chat” show.

The show airs live on Facebook at 2 p.m ET, and you can check it out in the video player above.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports