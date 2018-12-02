Patriots Vs. Vikings Live: Updates, Analysis From Week 13 Matchup In Foxboro

3 p.m.: Here are the Patriots’ inactives for today:

— Running back Rex Burkhead, who returned from injured reserve this week, officially is active for the first time since Week 3.

— Cornerback Duke Dawson is a healthy scratch for the second straight week. He still has yet to make his regular-season NFL debut.

— Danny Shelton is the most surprising name on that list. The defensive tackle had played in the Patriots’ first 11 games, though his performance has been disappointing.

— The Patriots’ offense is nearly at full strength. Tight end Dwayne Allen, who’s been used almost exclusively as a blocker this season, is the only absence.

— Wide receiver Stefon Diggs and cornerback Xavier Rhodes both are active for Minnesota after completing pregame workouts.

1 p.m. ET: Good afternoon from a wet, foggy Gillette Stadium, where the New England Patriots are preparing to take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 13 of the NFL season.

The Patriots sit at 8-3 entering today’s contest and can take over the top spot in the AFC standings with a win and a Kansas City Chiefs loss. The Vikings enter at 6-4-1. They currently hold the first wild-card playoff spot in the NFC.

On the injury front, New England is in good shape. Tight end Dwayne Allen will miss his second straight game with a knee injury, but every other player is expected to be available, including tight end Rob Gronkowski, wide receiver Julian Edelman and quarterback Tom Brady, all of whom were removed from the injury report Friday.

Minnesota, meanwhile, has yet to learn the statuses of two of its top players. No. 2 wide receiver Stefon Diggs and All-Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes both will be game-time decisions, according to reports from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Vikings' WR Stefon Diggs' knee swelled overnight and he now needs to test it pregame to determine whether he can play today against the New England Patriots, per league source. Diggs back to being questionable today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 2, 2018

Vikings’ CB Xavier Rhodes, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a hamstring injury, is working out pregame to determine whether he can play vs. Patriots, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 2, 2018

Losing either player would be a significant blow to the Vikings. Diggs and Adam Thielen form arguably the NFL’s best receiving duo, and Rhodes has excelled at locking down opponents’ No. 1 wideouts this season. If healthy, he’ll likely be matched up on Josh Gordon this afternoon.

Vikings seemed to be preparing for Holton Hill to start at CB if Xavier Rhodes isn't able to go on Sunday. If Rhodes does go, I'll be curious to see how effective he is; the injury is significant enough as I understand it, that it'll be interesting to see how much he can open up — Ben Goessling (@GoesslingStrib) December 1, 2018

Minnesota’s defense has been the best in the league on third down and in the red zone this season — two areas New England’s offense has struggled in of late. The Vikings’ pass defense has holes, though. They’re 29th in DVOA against running backs in the passing game and 27th against tight ends. Expect James White and Rob Gronkowski to see plenty of targets today.

We’ll also see the return of running back Rex Burkhead, was activated off injured reserve this week. How the Patriots integrate Burkhead back into a backfield that’s featured White, Sony Michel and converted receiver Cordarrelle Patterson will be worth monitoring.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. Be sure to check back here throughout the day for full pregame coverage, and tune in to our Patriots Pregame Chat live at 2 p.m. on NESN.com and NESN’s Facebook Page.

