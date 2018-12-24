NESN Sports Today

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Rounding Into Form At Perfect Time

by on Sun, Dec 23, 2018 at 10:32PM

Julian Edelman is hitting his stride, and the timing couldn’t be better.

The New England Patriots wide receiver caught six passes for 70 yards and a touchdown in the Pats’ 24-12 Week 16 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

With Josh Gordon suspended indefinitely, Tom Brady will need to rely on Edelman even more now. Sunday’s performance, and some other recent showings, are proving that Edelman certainly can continue be leaned on going forward.

For NESN’s Jermaine Wiggins’ take on Edelman, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.

