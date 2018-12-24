Patriots WR Julian Edelman Rounding Into Form At Perfect Time

Julian Edelman is hitting his stride, and the timing couldn’t be better.

The New England Patriots wide receiver caught six passes for 70 yards and a touchdown in the Pats’ 24-12 Week 16 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

With Josh Gordon suspended indefinitely, Tom Brady will need to rely on Edelman even more now. Sunday’s performance, and some other recent showings, are proving that Edelman certainly can continue be leaned on going forward.

