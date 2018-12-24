Petr Mrazek Makes Nice Save On David Pastrnak In Bruins’ Loss To Hurricanes

Petr Mrazek performed a robbery in a key part of the game Sunday night.

With the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes tied at two, the Canes netminder made an impressive stop on David Pastrnak right on the doorstep after Boston won a face-off.

Mrazek’s save on Pastrnak helped keep things in the balance after Boston squandered a two-goal lead, and Carolina ultimately went on to win 5-3.

