MLB

Pirates Pitcher, Mistaken For Bryce Harper, Hilariously Dupes Yankees Fan

by on Sat, Dec 29, 2018 at 12:04PM

Trevor Williams is an opportunist, and an expert troll.

The Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher recently was at a restaurant in San Diego when his waiter, a New York Yankees fan, mistook him for Bryce Harper. And, well, Williams did what anybody would do: Seize the opportunity.

Check out this tweet:

Great work, Trevor.

Hear him tell the hilarious story in the clip below:

The question, of course, is does Williams really look like Harper?

You be the judge:

Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper

Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports images

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams

Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images

Kinda? Maybe? Sorta?

As for the real Harper, his free agency remains the chief storyline of the Major League Baseball offseason. But despite the hopes of legions of New Yorkers, the star slugger reportedly is a longshot to sign with the Yankees.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties