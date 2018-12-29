Pirates Pitcher, Mistaken For Bryce Harper, Hilariously Dupes Yankees Fan

Trevor Williams is an opportunist, and an expert troll.

The Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher recently was at a restaurant in San Diego when his waiter, a New York Yankees fan, mistook him for Bryce Harper. And, well, Williams did what anybody would do: Seize the opportunity.

Check out this tweet:

Our waiter tonight thought I was Bryce Harper so of course I played along and told him I was signing with the Yankees. He was very happy because he was from the Bronx. — Trevor Williams (@MeLlamoTrevor) December 28, 2018

Great work, Trevor.

Hear him tell the hilarious story in the clip below:

When someone with the power to give you free food asks you if you're Bryce Harper, you say YES.#Pirates SP Trevor Williams (@MeLlamoTrevor) tells the story of being mistaken for the wrong bearded Major League Baseball player last night: pic.twitter.com/ubvopGkCYX — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) December 28, 2018

The question, of course, is does Williams really look like Harper?

You be the judge:

Kinda? Maybe? Sorta?

As for the real Harper, his free agency remains the chief storyline of the Major League Baseball offseason. But despite the hopes of legions of New Yorkers, the star slugger reportedly is a longshot to sign with the Yankees.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images