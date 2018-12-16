Raiders Vs. Bengals Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 15 Game Online

Will the Cincinnati Bengals win another game?

The Bengals (5-8) are in the middle of their worst stretch of the season, losing five-straight games, and Andy Dalton and A.J. Green for the season due to injuries.

The Oakland Raiders (3-10) are tied for the worst record in the league, but actually are coming off of a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers last week.

As of right now, it seems highly-unlikely that either of these teams will be suiting up in the postseason, but maybe they could have some fantasy football implications.

Here’s how and when to watch Raiders vs. Bengals:

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 16, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV