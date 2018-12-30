Raiders Vs. Chiefs Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 17 Game Online

The Kansas City Chiefs need a win Sunday to clinch the top seed in the AFC.

And they’ll have a favorable matchup, as Patrick Mahomes and Co. will host the lowly Oakland Raiders in the regular-season finale. The Raiders actually played the Chiefs tight in early December, but ultimately fell by a score of 40-33.

Here’s how and when to watch Raiders vs. Chiefs:

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 30, at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV | Yahoo! | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images