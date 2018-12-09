Rams Vs. Bears Live Stream: Watch ‘Sunday Night Football’ Game Online

Soldier Field will play host to a clash of division leaders Sunday night.

The NFC West-champion Los Angeles Rams will travel to Chicago to take on the NFC-North leading Bears. While the Rams already have clinched the West, the Bears need a few more favorable results before securing the division over the Minnesota Vikings.

Regardless of the result, Sunday will be a big test for the Bears in seeing how they match up against the league’s best as we get closer to the postseason.

Here’s how and when to watch Rams vs. Bears:

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 9, at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: FuboTV | Yahoo! | NBC

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images