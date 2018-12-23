Rams Vs. Cardinals Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 16 Game Online

The Los Angeles Rams will be traveling to take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at State Farm Stadium.

Los Angeles (11-3) and Arizona (3-11) are at polar opposite spots in the NFC West standings with the Rams on top, and the Cardinals at the bottom. Both teams have something on the line this week as Los Angeles still is competing for the the No. 1 spot in the conference, whereas Arizona is in contention for the No. 1 pick in next year’s NFL Draft.

Here’s how and when to watch Rams vs. Caridnals:

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 23, at 4:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV | FOX Sports Go

