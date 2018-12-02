Rams Vs. Lions Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 13 Game Online

The Los Angeles Rams will be back in action Sunday following their bye week.

Last we saw of the Rams, they beat the Kansas City Chiefs in a thriller in LA that easily was the game of the season. They’re 10-1 and have crushed most of their competition — save for the New Orleans Saints.

Although the Lions sit at 4-7, good for last in the NFC North, they have beaten some good teams this season, so it’s not a guarantee they’ll simply get steamrolled.

Here's how and when to watch:

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 2, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images