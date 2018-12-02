NFL

Rams Vs. Lions Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 13 Game Online

by on Sun, Dec 2, 2018 at 10:30AM

The Los Angeles Rams will be back in action Sunday following their bye week.

Last we saw of the Rams, they beat the Kansas City Chiefs in a thriller in LA that easily was the game of the season. They’re 10-1 and have crushed most of their competition — save for the New Orleans Saints.

Although the Lions sit at 4-7, good for last in the NFC North, they have beaten some good teams this season, so it’s not a guarantee they’ll simply get steamrolled.

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 2, at 1 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS
Live Stream: FuboTV

