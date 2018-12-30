Ravens’ Justin Tucker Argues Footballs ‘Were Just Different’ Against Chargers

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: the Baltimore Ravens complained about the footballs during one of their games.

Justin Tucker missed two field goals during Baltimore’s tilt with the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday — something he doesn’t do very often — and had him questioning the footballs even after the Ravens won 22-10.

“(The balls) were just different,” Tucker said, via the New York Post’s Anthony Barstow. “The result of that hour or whatever it was from this last pregame (warmup), none of the footballs were very good, and it was no fault of our equipment staff by any means. It was just what it was.”

Both the Chargers and Ravens could have asked for the balls to be tested before kick-off.

Tucker missed a 53- and 65-yard field goal, but made a 56-yarder and two others from a shorter distance in the victory.

If you remember, Baltimore was the team that tipped off the Indianapolis Colts in 2015 about the New England Patriots allegedly were using underinflated footballs during the AFC Championship game in which the Colts lost 45-7.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images