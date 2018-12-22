NFL

Ravens Vs. Chargers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 16 Game Online

by on Sat, Dec 22, 2018 at 6:00PM

The Baltimore Ravens (8-6) will travel to the StubHub Center to take on the Los Angeles Chargers (11-3) in a special edition of NFL Saturday Night Football.

Saturday’s matchup between Baltimore and Los Angeles features two teams that potentially could see a long run in this year’s playoffs. The Chargers currently hold the first AFC Wild Card spot, but are tied with the Kansas City Chiefs for the best record in the conference and could end up as a higher seed.

The Ravens on the other hand still are battling just to make the postseason. They hold the second Wild Card spot, but the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans are within striking distance.

Here’s how and when to watch Ravens vs. Chargers:

Start Time: Saturday, Dec. 22, at 8:20 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NFL Network
Live Stream FuboTV | Yahoo! | NFL Network

Thumbnail photo via Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties