Ravens Vs. Falcons Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 13 Game Online

The Lamar Jackson era will continue Sunday in Atlanta.

The Baltimore Ravens (6-5) and Atlanta Falcons (4-7) will clash at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as the Ravens hope to remain in the playoff picture while the Falcons hope to maintain the minuscule chance they currently have of making the postseason.

Jackson is starting his third game in a row and enters Sunday’s contest with a perfect 2-0 record as a starter.

Here’s how and when to watch Raiders vs. Ravens:

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 2, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV

