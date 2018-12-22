Real Madrid Vs Al Ain Live Stream: Watch FIFA Club World Cup Final Online

Real Madrid must be an ungrateful guest in order to conquer the world for a third year running.

Los Blancos will face Al Ain on Saturday at Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi, UAE in the 2018 FIFA Club World Cup final. The game pits the heavily favored giant of Spanish soccer against the champion of UAE’s Arabian Gulf League (and the Club World Cup’s “home” team) for the right to crown itself king of the world.

Real Madrid, the reigning champion of Europe, reached the Club World Cup final by defeating its counterpart from Asia, Kashima Antlers, 3-1 on Wednesday in the semifinals.

Al Ain’s route to the final was more eventful, with wins over Oceania champion Team Wellington in the first stage, Africa champion Esperance of Tunis in the second stage and South American champion River Plate in the final.

FOX Sports 1 will broadcast Real Madrid versus Al Ain in English, and Telemundo will broadcast it in Spanish in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Saturday, Dec. 22, at 11:30 a.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports