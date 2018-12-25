Red Sox Give Fans Look Back On 2018 Season With Awesome Tweet

The Boston Red Sox capped off an incredible 2018 season with a World Series Championship in October, and didn’t want anyone to forget all it took to earn baseball’s biggest title.

Boston won a franchise-best 108 games under first-year manager Alex Cora and went 11-3 in the postseason en route to beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games. It got help from some unlikely heroes in Steve Pearce and David Price exorcised his playoff demons by tossing a gem at Dodger Stadium in Game 5.

With everything that happened this campaign, the Red Sox’s official twitter account gifted their fans with a look back on a historic 2018 season.

Take a look:

Hope you like this year's present! Love you, #RedSoxNation! pic.twitter.com/WobqxHIAtC — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) December 24, 2018

Merry Christmas and happy holidays, Red Sox Nation.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images