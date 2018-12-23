Red Sox Give ‘One Last Gift’ To Joe Kelly After Pitcher Joins Dodgers

The Boston Red Sox lost more than just a powerful relief arm when Joe Kelly joined the Los Angeles Dodgers in free agency.

In addition to being one of the hardest throwers in Major League Baseball, Kelly also is one of the nation’s finest reporters. Jim Buchanan, Kelly’s alter ego, put his name on the map this past February in spring training and became an instant favorite within Red Sox Nation.

The Red Sox bid Kelly farewell with a tweet Friday, but they would have been remiss if they didn’t recognize Jimmy B, as well. Not only did they shout out the pride of Punta Gorda, they sent him off with a pretty impressive gift.

One last gift to Jimmy B: pic.twitter.com/Z6I4VuRTHx — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) December 21, 2018

Well deserved.

As for Kelly, he received the best parting gift a baseball player can ask for: a World Series title.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports