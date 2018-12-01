Red Sox Pay Tribute To George HW Bush After Death Of 41st US President

George H.W. Bush, of course, is best known for his accomplishments as the 41st United States President and as a celebrated World War II combat pilot.

But Bush, who died Friday night at 94, also was a huge sports fan — especially of baseball.

The former president was the captain of the Yale varsity baseball team, played in the first two College World Series and eventually watched his son, former U.S. President George W. Busch, serve as the controlling owner of the Texas Rangers from 1989 until 1998. Bush also frequented Houston Astros games with his late wife, Barbara Bush, as well as Portland Sea Dogs games when the two vacationed in Kennebunkport, Maine.

To put it another way: George Herman Walker Busch was a seamhead, through and through.

On Saturday, the Boston Red Sox honored Bush with this excellent throwback photo:

Today our thoughts and prayers go out to the Bush family. It’s an honor to have known President George H.W. Bush. We’re truly grateful for his long life of service. pic.twitter.com/DpfPA5pes2 — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) December 1, 2018

Yoooouuukkkk!

The White House on Saturday announced that Wednesday will be declared a national day of mourning. Details and timing of Bush’s funeral, which will take place at the National Cathedral in Washington, have yet to be announced.

Current U.S. President Donald Trump has confirmed he will attend the ceremony.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images