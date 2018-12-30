Red Sox Relive Brock Holt’s ALDS Cycle, Hilariously Roast Yankees In Process

Which feat was more impressive: Brock Holt hitting for the cycle in a playoff game, or the Boston Red Sox drubbing the New York Yankees 16-1 in that very contest?

The Red Sox want you to remember both.

In remembrance of their 2018 World Series-winning season, the Sox have been re-sharing some of the highlights from the memorable campaign. Saturday night they posted the highlights from Holt’s four-hit game, but in doing so wanted to remind the Yankees just how badly they beat them that October evening.

Enjoy the video and the caption.

Brock out there making history.

P.S. The final score was 16-1#SoxBest2018 pic.twitter.com/QxEAHJU3S3 — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) December 30, 2018

While that night certainly was memorable for Red Sox fans, we’re sure it was for Yankees fans too — just for all the wrong reasons.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin R. Wexler/NorthJersey.com via USA TODAY NETWORK