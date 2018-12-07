Red Sox Welcome Back Nathan Eovaldi With ‘Nasty Nate’ Tribute Video

Thursday was a good day for Red Sox Nation.

With multiple teams reportedly pursuing Nathan Eovaldi, the Boston Red Sox pulled the trigger and brought back the 2018 World Series hero, signing the right-hander to a four-year, $68 million contract.

David Price and Red Sox fans everywhere were fired up for the 28-year-old’s return to Boston, and the Red Sox welcomed Eovaldi back to the club with a short highlight video that will have Red Sox Nation ready to see Nasty Nate take the bump again.

Eovaldi was an integral part of the Red Sox’s run to the 2018 World Series title. The flamethrower was lights out in October, posting a 1.61 ERA in 22 1/3 innings, including six innings in Boston’s 18-inning loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the World Series.

Bringing Eovaldi back into the fold was a big move for the Red Sox. Not only did Boston add a dominant arm to its rotation, but it also kept him away from the New York Yankees who reportedly were unwilling to go to four years for the righty. And the move, according to Alex Rodriguez, could keep the Red Sox on top of the American League East.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports