Red Sox’s Alex Cora Promises To Catch Next Beer Thrown His Way

Alex Cora was caught off guard during the Boston Red Sox’s World Series championship parade when a fan tossed a beer toward the duck boat he was riding on, ultimately hitting him. But the Sox manager vows to be ready should he find himself in the same predicament.

Cora and Co. were in town Monday night for the premier of the documentary “2018 World Series: Damage Done” at the Emerson Colonial Theater. And before he relived the five-game victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers, he addressed the beer-throwing incident and made a promise to Red Sox Nation.

Cora: 'I promise if someone throws a beer near me next year I'll catch it' — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) December 4, 2018

Hopefully the skipper will be able to fulfill that promise next year while celebrating another World Series.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images