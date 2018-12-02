Red Wings Forward Tyler Bertuzzi Continuing To Develop Well

Although the Detroit Red Wings are in a bit of a rebuild, they are far from talentless.

Case in point: Tyler Bertuzzi. The 23-year-old forward is emerging as an exciting player, slashing 8-7-15 so far this season. He’s strong, has a good stick and can wreak havoc in front of the net, and is sure to be a contributor for Detroit for years to come.

For more on Bertuzzi, check out the “Bruins Face-Off Live” video above, presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images