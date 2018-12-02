Red Wings’ Jimmy Howard Makes Big Save On David Backes In Win Over Bruins

Jimmy Howard has been trending downwards in recent years, but you wouldn’t have been able to tell Saturday night.

The Red Wings netminder turned away 38 shots as Detroit beat the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.

One of Howard’s biggest saves came against David Backes. After Backes — who had scored earlier in the game — ripped a shot at Howard, he stopped it, then prevent Chris Wagner from burying the rebound.

To see the stop, check out the “TD Bank Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Mayer/USA TODAY Sports Images