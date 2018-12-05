Redskins ‘Discussed’ Bringing In Colin Kaepernick, Unlikely To Sign QB

Will we ever see Colin Kaepernick in an NFL jersey again?

There has been an exuberance of quarterback injuries this season, yet he still is unsigned. Kaepernick hasn’t even had a work out with a team this season, and other quarterbacks such as T.J. Yates, E.J. Manuel and Mark Sanchez have gotten calls.

After Washington Redskins’ Alex Smith’s brutal leg injury, Sanchez was signed to be Colt McCoy’s backup, but was forced into action Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles after McCoy also broke his leg. It was his first time seeing NFL action since Week 17 of the 2016 season.

Kaepernick also hasn’t played since Week 17 of the San Fransisco 49ers’ 2016 season, but likely for different reasons than the now-starting quarterback of the Redskins. Sanchez is 37-35 over the course of his eight-year career with 86 touchdowns and 87 interceptions. Kaepernick was 28-30 before over 58 games, but with 72 touchdown passes to only 30 interceptions and a Super Bowl appearance.

Jay Gruden says the Redskins have discussed bringing in Colin Kaepernick. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) December 4, 2018

Redskins head coach Jay Gruden on Monday said the team discussed bringing in the 31-year-old, but will “probably go in a different direction.”

Gruden said the decision was “just football, strictly football,” and that “there’s not a lot of time to get a brand-new quarterback and system installed in a couple of days.” Washington reportedly is setting its sights on another former San Francisco quarterback in Josh Johnson to backup Sanchez.

Despite working out FA QBs Landry Jones and Ryan Mallett today, the #Redskins actually hope to sign QB Josh Johnson, I’m told. There are some things to work out. He’s also the first pick of the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 4, 2018

It’s been two years since Kaepernick last touched the field during an NFL game and it seems unlikely he will sign before the end of this season, but maybe the Redskins somewhat considering him, will lead to other teams to think more about him in the future.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images