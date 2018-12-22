Redskins Vs. Titans Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 16 Game Online

When the Washington Redskins travel to Nissan Stadium to take on the Tennessee Titans, there will be major playoff implications on the line.

The Redskins (7-7) and Titans (8-6) both still are in the hunt for a postseason berth in their respective conferences, but a loss on Saturday essentially would eliminate either team. Washington is a half game back of the second NFC Wild Card spot, whereas Tennessee is tied for the for the final spot in the AFC but doesn’t hold a tiebreaker, and currently isn’t in the playoff picture.

Saturday’s matchup between these two sure is to be electric with both teams playing to extend their season.

Here’s how and when to watch Redskins vs. Titans:

Start Time: Saturday, Dec. 22, at 4:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NFL Network

Live Stream: FuboTV | Yahoo! | NFL Network

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports