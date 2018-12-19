Rob Parker Believes This Facet Of Tom Brady’s Game Is ‘Terrible’

You’re never going to believe this, but Rob Parker spent part of his latest television appearance criticizing Tom Brady.

Save for maybe First Take’s Max Kellerman, arguably no one is prouder to be in the Brady hate club more than Parker. And as the New England Patriots’ 2018 season continues to get more underwhelming, the FOX Sports talking head has relished his opportunity to rib the 41-year-old quarterback.

Parker’s latest soundbite targeted at Brady came via a Tuesday appearance on FS1’s “The Herd.” With the Patriots fresh off back-to-back road losses, Parker found it to be a perfect opportunity to tee off on Brady, and he even sprinkled in a “Wizard Of Oz” reference to do so.

“If you’re a Patriots fan you’ve got to be honest with yourself, and here’s the problem: We know if they play at home they always have a good shot when they have the byes and they’ve played at home. But on the road, Tom Brady is terrible. I don’t even know what other word to use. Tom Brady’s had a worse time on the road than Dorothy and Toto. I mean, that’s how bad it’s been for him.”

There’s no denying Brady’s road struggles, especially in the postseason. The veteran signal-caller is 1-4 in his last five road playoff games, and there’s a strong chance he’ll have to do battle away from Gillette Stadium in January. But to be fair to the Patriots star, his team’s prolonged success over the past decade-plus has translated into a rather small sample size of road postseason contests.

Brady doesn’t really have to prove anything to anyone at this stage in his career, but a deep playoff run could leave his remaining doubters without much ammo.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports