Rob Parker Claims Father Time Has Beaten Tom Brady After Loss Vs. Steelers

Sunday was a glorious day for all the Tom Brady/New England Patriots haters.

The Patriots were awful in almost every phase of the game during a 17-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, and that includes Brady, who threw a costly red zone interception during the fourth quarter that cost New England a much-needed chance at points.

With Brady looking every bit of his age over the past month, it’s no surprise that noted TB12 doubter and professional hot take artist Rob Parker took a victory lap after the Steelers sealed the win.

Tried to tell @Chris_Broussard on The Odd Couple on @FoxSportsRadio that @Patriots ‘s Tom Brady was gonna fall off the cliff in 2018. Father Time is undefeated. And that INT? #terrible — Rob Parker (@RobParkerFS1) December 17, 2018

Parker is on record calling Brady the “luckiest quarterback of all time” and, like ESPN’s Max Kellerman, has incorrectly proclaimed Brady and the Patriots’ dynasty dead on numerous occasions over the past decade.

You’d think Parker, Kellerman and the rest of the anti-Patriots mob would learn not to dance on Brady’s grave prematurely, as the 41-year-old quarterback has made them look foolish time and time again.

Despite currently sitting at third place in the AFC, Brady and the Patriots once again will have a chance to stick it to their doubters. The road will just be much more difficult this season.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports