Robert Williams Injury: Celtics Rookie (Groin) To Miss Multiple Games

It looks like the “Time Lord” is going to miss some — ahem — time.

We’ll hold for the applause.

The Boston Celtics rookie forward is dealing with left groin strain suffered Christmas Day against the Philadelphia 76ers. And although the injury doesn’t appear to be serious, Williams will sit out Boston’s next two games before it returns home for a Jan. 7 clash with the Brooklyn Nets.

Williams also sat out Thursday night’s loss to the Houston Rockets.

#NEBHInjuryReport Brad Stevens says Rob Williams is out for the remainder of this trip and will likely be day-to-day once we return to Boston. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 29, 2018

The loss of Williams is a blow to a Celtics frontcourt that already is without center Aron Baynes, who still is recovering from a broken left hand. Williams is averaging 3.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.

The Celtics will play the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday before wrapping up their road trip Monday night against the San Antonio Spurs.

