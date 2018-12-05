Roberto Luongo Denies David Pastrnak During Bruins’ 5-0 Loss Vs. Panthers

Roberto Luongo made his return to the Florida Panthers in a big way.

The netminder denied all 33 shots against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night en route to a 5-0 thumping at BB&T Center. But none bigger than against David Pastrnak to keep the shutout alive.

While Boston was on the power play, Pastrnak was fed a pass from Torey Krug before skating through the Panthers’ defense and throwing the puck on net. Luongo stood on his head and stonewalled the winger to keep the B’s out of the game.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images