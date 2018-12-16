Sabres Look To Continue Strong Season Against Bruins At TD Garden

The Buffalo Sabres look like a completely different team than they did a year ago.

Buffalo has a 19-9-5 record through its first 33 games of the season, a much different look than last campaign’s 8-18-7 mark at this point. The team held a 10-game winning streak earlier this year and sit in third in the Atlantic Division heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.

To see the comparison from last season to the current one, check out the “Bruins Face-Off Live” video above, presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports Images