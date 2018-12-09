Saints Vs. Buccaneers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 14 Game Online

The NFL season has come a long way since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7) defeated the New Orleans Saints (10-2) Week 1.

Ever since the Bucs beat the Saints on the back of Ryan Fitzpatrick, the teams have gone in polar opposite directions. New Orleans is 10-1 over its last 11 games, whereas Tampa Bay is 4-7.

The Saints are all but guaranteed a playoff spot, and if the Buccaneers want any chance they’ll have to win out.

Here’s how and when to watch Saints vs. Buccaneers:

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 9, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports