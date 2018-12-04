Sam Kennedy Says Red Sox Received, Accepted Offer To Visit White House

The question has been answered: The Boston Red Sox will, in fact, be attending the White House at some point as part of their World Series celebration.

Ahead of the screening of their World Series documentary in Boston on Monday, Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy told reporters that they were extended an invitation and will visit the White House.

#RedSox President Sam Kennedy just told reporters the Sox have been invited to the White House and accepted. No date determined yet. Could be before the regular season. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) December 3, 2018

Recently, teams and players visiting the White House after winning a championship has been no sure thing, namely since Donald Trump took office. The Golden State Warriors declined their invite, while other teams (such as the Philadelphia Eagles) have had numerous players missing from the visit by choice.

Speculation about if the Red Sox would attend had swirled given Alex Cora was critical of how Trump spoke about the manager’s native Puerto Rico. Cora had said after the Red Sox won it all, however, that he would use a visit to the White House for good.

Conversely, reliever Heath Hembree made waves the night the Red Sox won the World Series by saying he “F—s with Trump.”

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images