Seahawks Vs. 49ers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 15 Game Online

In the blink of an eye, the Seattle Seahawks became one of the NFL’s most exciting teams.

Although they can’t win the NFC West, the Seahawks likely will grab one of the conference’s wild-card spots and are poised to make a run this postseason. They’ll have a chance to further cement themselves in the playoff picture when they take on an underwhelming 49ers squad Sunday in San Francisco.

Here’s how and when to watch Seahawks vs. 49ers:

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 16, at 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV | Yahoo! | FOX Sports GO

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images