Sebastian Aho, Teuvo Teravainen Key Hurricanes’ Offensive Attack

The Boston Bruins’ defense will face two talented offensive players Sunday night in Raleigh, N.C.

Fresh off a 5-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Saturday, the Bruins will travel to PNC Arena to face a scuffling Carolina Hurricanes team. While the ‘Canes haven’t had a great season to this point, Carolina still boasts two dangerous players on its front line in Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen.

Aho, a first-round pick in 2015, has notched 34 points in 34 games, while Teravainen has tallied 25 points of his own.

To hear more about Aho and Teravainen, check out the “Bruins Face-Off Live” video above, presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images