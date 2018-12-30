Shannon Sharpe Slams ‘Dirty Player’ Julian Edelman After NFL Fines Receiver

Julian Edelman took a hit to the wallet recently when the NFL reportedly fined him $63,504 for three different unnecessary roughness penalties during the New England Patriots’ Week 16 win over the Buffalo Bills.
Edelman was hit with two fines for illegal crackback blocks and one for signaling for a fair catch on a punt and then blocking Bills’ Siran Neal.
After the fines were announced, noted Patriots hater Shannon Sharpe took to Twitter to blast Edelman, calling the Kent State product a “dirty player.”
A couple former Patriots didn’t take kindly to Sharpe’s tweet, as Donte Stallworth and Matt Chatham fired back at the FOX Sports analyst.
Sharpe defended his stance, noting that Edelman is known for his penchant for crackback blocks.
Edelman reportedly will appeal the fines as they totaled more than 40 percent of his weekly salary.
Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images
