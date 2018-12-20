Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin Engage In Shouting Match From Benches

It didn’t long for things to escalate when the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins squared off Wednesday night.

In the first minute of the game, Tom Wilson dropped the gloves with Jamie Oleksiak, landing a firm right-hook to drop the Penguins winger.

Afterward, Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin began chirping at each other from their respective teams’ benches.

NBC’s Pierre McGuire was between the benches and loosely transcribed the shouting match.

(You can view the shouting match here)

“Crosby says why don’t you fight him,” McGuire said of Crosby’s remark to the Caps’ captain. “Ovechkin says why don’t you fight me? Stop talking.”

Safe to say there probably were a few choice words dropped in McGuire’s translation.

The Penguins went on to win 2-1 with Crosby netting a goal. He and Ovechkin never did end up dropping the gloves, but what a sight that would have been.

Unfortunately, the Pens and the Caps don’t face off again until March 12.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images