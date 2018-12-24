Sights And Sounds From P.K. Subban, Lindsey’s Vonn’s Day At Gillette Stadium

P.K. Subban and Lindsey Vonn had quite the day Sunday.

The pair enjoyed an afternoon at Gillette Stadium for the New England Patriots-Buffalo Bills game, which included a jersey swap with quarterback Tom Brady and a look at the Super Bowl rings before taking in the Pats’ win from Bob Kraft’s suite.

You can watch a clip from the festivities here.

The Nashville Predators defenseman, who has been battling through injuries for a majority of the 2018-19 NHL season, was in town for his team’s tilt with the Boston Bruins on Saturday at TD Garden. The Bruins walloped the Preds 5-2, but that didn’t stop Subban from enjoying the Pats clinch their 10th-straight AFC East championship.

Thumbnail photo via Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports Images