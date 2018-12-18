Steelers Beat Patriots Fair And Square, But These Non-Calls Were Awful

The New England Patriots lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday because, frankly, they played like crap. There are many things — deplorable run defense, poor quarterback play — that fall under that umbrella, but the point is that New England deserved to lose.

That said, the individuals who officiated the game shouldn’t get off scot-free.

The Patriots were flagged 14 times for 106 yards at Heinz Field, compared to the Steelers’ four penalties for 40 yards. Most (not all) of New England’s penalties were justified, including the ones that came at the most inopportune times. Again, the Patriots were not good in this game.

However, there were instances late in the game when Pittsburgh committed blatant penalties that were not called. Furthermore, you could make the case that a couple non-calls in particular ultimately made the difference in a game that was close and competitive throughout.

The first came with the Steelers facing third-and-9 from their own 26-yard line with 3:13 remaining in the fourth quarter. Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was flushed from the pocket and sent scrambling, but he caught Patriots linebacker John Simon in no man’s land before completing a pass to tight end Vance McDonald to move the chains. It was a huge play, one that sparked a time-chewing drive that ended with a field goal to give Pittsburgh a seven-point lead.

But Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower was held on the play by Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey — and it wasn’t even close. Pittsburgh should’ve been backed up 10 yards and forced to convert on 3rd-and-very long.

(You can click here to see the play in question.)

Yeah, that’s a hold. And sure, missed calls happen, but that type of non-call is tough to swallow for the Patriots and their fans, considering how often New England was flagged for holding in big spots.

Now let’s get to the second play.

The Patriots eventually got the ball back and drove to the red zone with relative ease. After another costly penalty and a failed shot at the end zone, the Patriots found themselves facing third-and-15 from the Steelers’ 21-yard line. Tom Brady sailed a pass over the head of Rob Gronkowski, who, at first glance, seemingly decided the ball was too high to jump for.

Upon further review, however, Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds clearly should’ve been flagged for illegal contact, if not pass interference. Either way, the Patriots should’ve had a first down inside the 20-yard line.

(You can click here and decide for yourself.)

You know what happened next: Brady launched a prayer on fourth down that had no chance of being completed, and the Patriots went on to lose 17-10. The loss dropped New England to the third seed in the AFC, putting them in danger of playing in the wild-card round for the first time since 2009.

And, honestly, the Patriots deserve to play in a wild-card game, given how inconsistent they’ve been this season. But in games that are as important as Sunday’s was, all you ask for is the officiating to be fair and balanced.

Given all the evidence, it’s clear that John Parry’s crew missed the mark.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images