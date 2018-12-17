Steelers’ JuJu Smith-Schuster Elated Over Bill Belichick’s Praise For WR

JuJu Smith-Schuster has been a force for the Pittsburgh Steelers this season and it’s got Bill Belichick noticing.

The wide receiver caught four passes for 40 yards and averaged 10 yards-per-carry in the Steelers’ 17-10 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday at Heinz Field.

After the game, the Patriots head coach found Smith-Schuster to offer him quite a bit of praise that had the 22-year-old mind blown.

Crazy to have Coach Belichick, a legendary coach I’ve watched my whole life, come up to me after the game and tell me he respects my game and how I play!!! 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) December 17, 2018

It’s hard to argue with Belichick. Smith-Schuster has caught at least four passes for the Steelers in every game this season, with a season-high 13 receptions coming against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2.

Keep up the good work, JuJu.

