Steelers’ Stevan Ridley Acknowledges Beating Patriots Was An ‘Awesome Feeling’

Stevan Ridley sure doesn’t sound like a guy who misses the New England Patriots.

Ridley, now with the Pittsburgh Steelers, expressed a desire to beat the Patriots on Sunday in part because of the way his tenure in New England ended, with the Patriots electing not to bring him back less than a year after he tore his ACL.

As Ridley put it, the Patriots “trashed” him.

Appropriately, the Patriots played like trash Sunday, and it resulted in them suffering their second straight loss, a 17-10 defeat at the hands of the Steelers.

Following the game, Ridley acknowledged that he took the win personally.

“Absolutely. It’s been a long grind back, but it paid off,” Ridley said, via WEEI.com. “It was great. It was an awesome feeling.”

Ridley — who rushed for 16 yards on three carries — also noted that no one from the Patriots had reached out to him after he made his comments about how things ended there. For the 29-year-old, that didn’t come as much of a shock.

“No, it’s always quiet,” Ridley said, via WEEI.com. “We already knew how it was over there and I didn’t really want to hear from them anyway. We were focused on this and we’re going to enjoy this one as a team.”

He’s not alone in his sentiments, either. Earlier in the season, Tennessee Titans running back Dion Lewis took more than a few unabashed shots at his former team after beating them.

Thumbnail photo via Dec 16, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Stevan Ridley (22) rushes the ball against the New England Patriots during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports