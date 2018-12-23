Steelers Vs. Saints Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 16 Game Online

The Pittsburgh Steelers currently sit at the top of the AFC North standings, but is it possible they don’t make the playoffs?

Pittsburgh is traveling to take on the top-seeded New Orleans Saints, and a loss Sunday could be detrimental to its playoff hopes. If it fall to the Saints, the Baltimore Ravens take over the top spot in the division and potentially even force Pittsburgh out of the playoff picture in general.

Here’s how and when to watch Steelers vs. Saints:

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 23, at 4:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV | CBS

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images