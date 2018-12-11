Stephen A. Smith Rips Bill Belichick For Playing Rob Gronkowski On Final Play

It was the play heard around the NFL world Sunday afternoon as the Miami Dolphins pulled off a near-impossible feat when they defeated the New England Patriots on a multi-lateral play as time expired.

The play drew a lot of criticism from fans and notable former Patriots, mainly because tight end Rob Gronkowski was playing as the deep safety and failed to make the game-saving tackle on Kenyan Drake. Although quarterback Tom Brady shouldered the blame for his mental mistakes in the loss, head coach Bill Belichick faced criticism from all sides for deploying his tight end in that situation.

Stephen A. Smith joined in on the critique during Monday’s episode of “First Take, saying Belichick outcoached himself and Gronk essentially had no reason to be out there.

What the Hell is Gronk even doing in the game for a Hail Mary……or any laterals???? pic.twitter.com/i0NTF801UF — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) December 10, 2018

It’s easy to understand the number of questions people may have about the decision, but the Patriots lost for a number of reasons and Gronkowski being on the field for the Miami Miracle isn’t exactly high on the list.

Belichick was able to put the loss into perspective in his own unique way and now the Patriots must prepare to travel to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers in Week 15.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images