Stephen A. Smith Roasted After Getting Everything Wrong In Chargers-Chiefs Preview

Stephen A. Smith had a “Wanna get away?” moment live on TV on Thursday.

The ESPN talking head stumbled his way through a segment about the “Thursday Night Football” game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs during an appearance on “First Take.”

In a segment alongside Tedy Bruschi and Max Kellerman, Smith weighed in on Thursday’s game with multiple gaffes. Among his mess-ups were multiple references to the LA Chargers as the “San Diego Chargers,” which is honestly unsurprising. That’s a tough one for anyone who grew up with the Chargers in San Diego.

Things got especially awkward once he started mentioning players, though. Like, for instance, when he referred to Chiefs running back Spencer Ware, much to the bewilderment of Kellerman, whose eyes immediately got bigger. Kellerman, upon checking his notes, reminded Smith it was unlikely Ware plays Thursday night.

After being corrected, however, Smith transitioned to his biggest flub by bringing up a key matchup between Chargers tight end Hunter Henry and his matchup with Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson.

“I’m also looking at the San Diego Chargers offense, and I’m thinking about Hunter Henry and the way he’s played this year and effective as he’s been,” Smith said. “He’s going up against Derrick Johnson and I’ve gotta keep my eyes on that. Because I’m looking at it from the standpoint that, listen, here’s where I’m at at this point … ”

There’s only one slight problem with all of that. Well, two actually: Henry has been out with an injury since August, and Johnson no longer plays for the Chiefs. Other than that, though, he nailed it.

The best part of the entire segment comes when Bruschi and Kellerman start realizing what’s happening, leading to this incredible screenshot.

Stephen A. then turned on the excuse machine to offer his side of things.

My Brother, it’s called a MISTAKE because I was think of Virgil Green, but mentioned Hunter because I was multi-tasking. That’s what happens when you’re doing a thousand things. But I don’t blame you if you told me to “Stay Off The Weeeeeeedddddddd.!” That was a brain-lock moment https://t.co/hhFfUmbhiu — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) December 13, 2018

That didn’t stop anyone from piling on, though.

.@stephenasmith Should I start Jamaal Charles or LaDainian Tomlinson in fantasy tonight? — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) December 13, 2018

Despite @stephenasmith claims that Hunter Henry will be a factor tonight, we will not be offering any player props on the Chargers (injured) TE. — Dave Mason (@DaveMasonBOL) December 13, 2018

We heard Stephen A. Smith preview his matchup on TV this morning and figured we better have our bases covered just in case. https://t.co/gwByEBNS6H — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) December 13, 2018

The San Diego Los Angeles Chargers even got involved on Twitter.

UPDATE: LaDainian Tomlinson, Dan Fouts and Lance Alworth are all OUT for tonight. #LACvsKC https://t.co/0nw4diFKB0 — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) December 13, 2018

