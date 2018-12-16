Bruins’ Steven Kampfer Ties Game With Second-Period Goal Vs. Sabres

Steven Kampfer got the Boston Bruins on the board in the second period against the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday.

After Boston found itself in a 1-0 hole, Joakim Nordstrom carried the puck deep into Buffalo’s zone and sent a cross-ice pass to Kampfer, who buried it past Linus Ullmark.

The goal was the defenseman’s first of the season for the defenseman.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images