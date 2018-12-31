Stopping Run Major Key To Success As Patriots Gear Up For Playoffs

Home turf continued to be kind to the New England Patriots.

The Pats capped off an 8-0 campaign at home with a 38-3 win over the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

Part of the reason for the Patriots’ success in Foxboro has been their ability to stop the run. The Pats did not a allow a single Jets rusher more than 41 yards, with the Jets gaining a total 104 yards on the ground Sunday. Stopping the run figures to be a major component to New England’s success in two weeks when the playoffs begin.

The Pats have the luxury of a first-round bye, and will be at home to open the playoffs but potentially could be on the road, where things have not been so kind to the them for the AFC Championship.

