Super Bowl Odds: Patriots Still Offer Solid Value Despite Two Tough Losses

Two weeks ago, the New England Patriots had 5-to-1 odds to win Super Bowl LIII.

Since then, New England has lost a road divisional game on a once-in-a-lifetime play one week before losing to one of the league’s most talented teams on the road by one score.

The Patriots are a flawed football team, sure, but if you’re a New England fan (or a sports bettor), all is not lost. And if you are looking for a late-season Super Bowl pick to throw some cash on, the Patriots are certainly still worth a look.

OddsShark on Monday released an updated list of Super Bowl favorites (via Bovada).

Updated odds to win Super Bowl LIII (@BovadaOfficial): NO +260

LAR +425

KC +550

NE +700

LAC +750

CHI +800

HOU/PIT +1800

BAL/DAL +2700

IND +3300

SEA +3800

PHI +4000

MIN +4500

TEN +6000

CLE +15000

CAR/WAS +20000

MIA +25000 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) December 18, 2018

That’s a fairly big jump for New England, dropping from 5-to-1 odds to 7-to-1. That could be in part because the Patriots now have lost the inside track to a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the divisional round, assuming they get that far.

But looking ahead, the Patriots’ would-be wild-card round opponent (as it stands now) would be the Baltimore Ravens. Bill Belichick-coached teams have fared very well against rookie quarterbacks with first-year QB Lamar Jackson getting the call under center in that game.

Assuming the Patriots won as the No. 3 seed, they would move on ot face the No. 2 seed in the conference. Most likely, that would be the Houston Texans, a team the Patriots beat in Week 1, albeit at home and before Houston went on its current stretch of 10 wins in 11 games.

And if all continues to fall a certain way, and New England would go into Houston and win, that would set up an AFC Championship Game, likely either against the Los Angeles Chargers or Kansas City Chiefs. Going to LA shouldn’t scare the Patriots, and New England also beat the Chiefs earlier this season, while Andy Reid’s playoff issues are well-documented.

That entire scenario is predicated on the Patriots getting the third seed. It’s still very much possible they sneak into the second seed and get a much-needed bye with at least one home game, and if that happens, you can kiss the 7-to-1 odds good-bye.

Obviously, we’re dealing with a lot of ifs here, and even if the Patriots survived the AFC, they’d still have to actually win the Super Bowl.

Here’s the thing, though: For as many issues as the Patriots have, teams across the NFL have their own issues. Even in the NFC, the Los Angeles Rams all of a sudden forgot how to win, while the New Orleans Saints are averaging only 17 points per game over their last three games, which all happened to come outside the friendly confines of the Superdome.

We’re not trying to sit here and tell you the Patriots are going to win the Super Bowl or should even be considered the favorite. But if you’re looking to throw down some cash, there’s still some value in betting on Tom Brady and Co. Or, put it another way, do you really want to bet against them?

