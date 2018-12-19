Texans’ DeAndre Hopkins Likens Himself To Paul Pierce In Clever Tweet

DeAndre Hopkins needed a little help from his friends to get by Saturday night.

Hopkins wasn’t able to totally enjoy his fourth-quarter touchdown against the New York Jets, as he re-aggravated an ankle injury he suffered earlier in the game. The star wide receiver was carried off the field by quarterback Deshaun Watson and running back Alfred Blue but eventually returned to game action as the Houston Texans secured a Week 15 win.

Considering the dramatics of the sequence, Hopkins couldn’t help but make light of the events on Twitter. The three-time Pro Bowl selection on Tuesday tweeted “Squad got me like paul in the finals” with side-by-side photos of himself being carried off the MetLife Stadium turf and Paul Pierce being hauled off the parquet floor by his Boston Celtics teammates in Game 1 of the 2008 NBA Finals.

You can see Hopkins’ tweet here.

For those who don’t recall, Pierce was believed to have sustained a serious knee injury which prompted The Truth to not just be carried by his teammates, but taken back to the locker room via wheelchair. Pierce ultimately made his “triumphant” return to the game and helped the Celtics grab a series-opening win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

So while both injuries likely were played up a bit, it’s always nice to know your teammates have your back.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports