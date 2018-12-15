Texans Vs. Jets Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 15 Game Online

Are you ready for some Saturday afternoon football?

The New York Jets will host the Houston Texans in the first Saturday game of the NFL season. The Jets are looking to salvage what’s left of a forgettable season, while the Texans are hoping to rebound after a tough Week 14 loss to the Indianapolis Colts and stay in the hunt for the AFC’s No. 2 seed.

Here’s how and when to watch Texans vs. Jets:

When: Saturday, Dec. 15, at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV | Yahoo! | NFL Network

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images